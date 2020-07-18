Bank of America Raises Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $357.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, April 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $218.31.

SPOT stock opened at $263.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.93 and a beta of 1.65. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $285.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.46.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

