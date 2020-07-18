Steris (NYSE:STE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris (NYSE:STE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $158.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STERIS saw solid revenue growth in the fiscal 2020 fourth-quarter across each of its operating segments despite the pandemic. Contributions from higher consumer demand and a wider products and services portfolio are encouraging. Expansion in both margins is also promising. Rise in free cash flow despite increased capital spending instills optimism. Its fourth-quarter show was impressive. Yet, a fall in outsourced reprocessing business due to fall in procedures due to COVID-19 is concerning. Healthcare Products, mainly endoscopy products, faced the immediate impact of revenue loss. Fall in nonessential procedures across America also impacted the top line. Stiff competitive landscape, unstable global macroeconomy and customer consolidation are other headwinds. The company has been underperforming its industry for the past six months.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Steris in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $159.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steris will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.12, for a total transaction of $528,138.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,025.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,791,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after buying an additional 83,765 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 91,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after buying an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

