First Quantum Minerals’ (MPFRF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS MPFRF opened at $1.81 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

