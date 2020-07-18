Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 4,113 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4,329.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock valued at $34,149,197 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

