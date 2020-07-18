Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 2,708 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $1,179,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,210 shares of company stock worth $29,375,232 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $117.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 36.59%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

