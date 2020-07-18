Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $328,000 Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Hub Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.10. Hub Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Loop Capital cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

