Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer stock opened at $643.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $290.02 and a 12 month high of $645.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $481.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.07.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 240 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 300 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.49, for a total value of $126,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,166 shares of company stock worth $49,807,150 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

