Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 10,530 Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,450,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $17,528,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 522,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 67.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after purchasing an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $7,351,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest Vi-D sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $5,108,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $809,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,426 shares of company stock worth $20,168,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAIN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $553.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.