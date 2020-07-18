Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 79.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,971 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Cerner by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after acquiring an additional 108,967 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Cerner by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CERN opened at $71.26 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $53.08 and a one year high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.34.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

