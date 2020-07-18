Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $337,000 in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Balchem by 2.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 22.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Balchem by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Balchem by 8.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Balchem from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Balchem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of BCPC opened at $99.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.61. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.74.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $174.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.87 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Balchem’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

