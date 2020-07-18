Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 967.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,548,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934,789 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,063,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,880,000 after purchasing an additional 131,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,338,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,248,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,659,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,426.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,035 shares of company stock worth $13,309,714 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $45.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

