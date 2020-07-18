Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 3,096 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3,685.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,828 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $324,008.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,092 shares of company stock worth $4,533,790 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

