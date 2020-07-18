Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.56.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,643.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $449,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 770,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,261,580.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,079 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,248. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

TRHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.91.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

