Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,312,000 after acquiring an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,876,000 after purchasing an additional 125,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,992,000 after buying an additional 317,198 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total transaction of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $228.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.86. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $232.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

