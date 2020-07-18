Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $344,000 Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,208.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,604,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 744.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 419,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 369,713 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,523,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 347,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 211,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $16.15 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $954.02 million, a PE ratio of 80.75 and a beta of 0.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

