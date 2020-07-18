Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 8,541 Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 763,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after buying an additional 89,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mercury General by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

In other news, CEO Gabriel Tirador acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,454.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman George Joseph acquired 103,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $3,737,155.80. Insiders have acquired a total of 462,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,041,104 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

