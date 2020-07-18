Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NetGear during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NetGear by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in NetGear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of NetGear by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NetGear news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $53,566.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,308.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $77,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,153.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,885 shares of company stock valued at $298,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on NetGear in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NetGear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.47 million, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

