Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,703 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $31,719,000. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 183.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 544,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 352,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $66.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.