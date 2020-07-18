Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,240. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

