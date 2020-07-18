Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VAR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.40.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

