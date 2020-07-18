Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,325 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 539.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

