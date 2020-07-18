Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $358,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1,283.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 82.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $1,094,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,035. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

