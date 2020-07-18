Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.28.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $140.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

