Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 14,625 ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of ArcBest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,185,000 after buying an additional 273,374 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,151,000 after buying an additional 141,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $4,537,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. ArcBest Corp has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $32.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Corp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

