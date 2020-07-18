CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,130 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

VPL stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

