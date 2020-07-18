Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Humana by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Humana by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Humana by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.29.

NYSE:HUM opened at $404.49 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

