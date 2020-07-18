Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,015 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 19.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 17.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 166,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.94. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. Prologis’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

