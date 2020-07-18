Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 800 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT opened at $55.92 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,126,306.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $31,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,450 shares of company stock valued at $195,389 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. WBB Securities cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

