Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 99,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $18,241,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 17.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Copart by 432.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

CPRT opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $550.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

