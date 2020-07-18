State Street Corp Has $67.27 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State Street Corp raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.20% of EnerSys worth $67,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in EnerSys by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after acquiring an additional 280,919 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnerSys by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 100,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

EnerSys stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.60. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $78.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

