Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Strong Sell

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sabre’s Q1 earnings and revenues surpassed estimates. Continued share gains in the Global Distribution System market was a tailwind for the company. Moreover, approximately 15% of Sabre’s revenues are independent of travel volumes. This partially mitigates its exposure to the pandemic’s impact on travel. However, the coronavirus outbreak and its impacts on the Travel and Hospitality industries affected the company’s results, as about 85% of its revenues come from these industries. The top line was primarily affected by significant reductions in air, hotel and other travel bookings due to the coronavirus pandemic’s adverse impact on the global travel industry. Importantly, the company terminated its acquisition of Fairlogix and withdrew 2020 guidance, which is discouraging. The stock has underperformed the industry YTD.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on SABR. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

SABR opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $25.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 1,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,087,000 after buying an additional 751,815 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sabre by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sabre by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

