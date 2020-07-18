Susan C. Chymiak Sells 24,831 Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) major shareholder Susan C. Chymiak sold 24,831 shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $75,237.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AEY stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.64% and a negative net margin of 31.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.