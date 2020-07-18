International Holdings Ltd Acc Sells 3,500 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) major shareholder International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,567.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Holdings Ltd Acc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, July 15th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 18,430 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $241,801.60.

On Monday, July 13th, International Holdings Ltd Acc sold 40,000 shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $540,800.00.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $14.84.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BCLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.