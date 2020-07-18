Jennifer Newstead Sells 194 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $46,490.16.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total value of $46,005.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $86,478.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $242.03 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day moving average is $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,405 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

