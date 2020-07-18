Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,493.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GO stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

