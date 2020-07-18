MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.89. MasTec reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasTec has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.46.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 42.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 52.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the second quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

