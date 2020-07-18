PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Receives $43.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of PFSI opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $721.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.45 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 32.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $277,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $653,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,295,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,426,838.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,340 shares of company stock worth $15,362,610 in the last ninety days. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 138,482 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

