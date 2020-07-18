Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 10,693 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 170.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC raised its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $303,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,328. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

VCRA opened at $23.37 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.25 million, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

