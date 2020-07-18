Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $363,000 in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 53.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 30.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRET opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 43.62%. Research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $72.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

