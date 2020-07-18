Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $369,000 in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 323,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,853 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $5.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $308.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. EZCORP Inc has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

