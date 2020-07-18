23,283 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $24,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $3,244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perdoceo Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,776 shares of company stock worth $1,523,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $16.78 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

