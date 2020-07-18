Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $375,000 in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Dmc Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

BOOM stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. Dmc Global Inc has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $390.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Dmc Global’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

