Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NexGen Energy worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXE. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,587,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,213,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $1.53 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

