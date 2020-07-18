Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,964 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 148.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,350,000 after acquiring an additional 887,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after buying an additional 234,216 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after buying an additional 234,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 205,794 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. Veracyte Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other Veracyte news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,437. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

