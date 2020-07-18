Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Luminex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 16.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Luminex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Luminex by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNX opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -241.85 and a beta of 0.67. Luminex Co. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Fairchild sold 23,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $774,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,493,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

