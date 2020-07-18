Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.3% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $52.41 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $737,319.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,755,381.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

