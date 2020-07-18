Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II Profile

There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.