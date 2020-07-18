Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 38.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 40.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,522,000 after buying an additional 73,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $111.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.23.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

