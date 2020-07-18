Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 503.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 855,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 713,295 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,678,000 after acquiring an additional 245,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.94. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

