Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 118.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Workday by 275.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Workday by 97.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $182.83 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $221.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

